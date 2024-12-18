On November 5, former President Donald J. Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States, marking a historic political comeback. After losing his reelection bid in 2020, many believed Trump’s political career was over. Yet, against all odds, he secured a decisive victory.

Doubts lingered within the GOP about Trump’s viability as a candidate, but the Republican Party ultimately united behind him. Trump conducted a relentless campaign across the nation, facing intense scrutiny and criticism as a polarising figure. Despite this, he defeated the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, who fell short of the necessary 270 electoral votes despite a strong campaign.

This election cycle saw voters prioritising domestic issues such as soaring inflation, uncontrolled immigration, high taxes, and America’s involvement in foreign conflicts. Under President Joe Biden, inflation reached unprecedented levels, while Trump’s first term was marked by relatively lower inflation. Frustrated by prolonged foreign wars, Americans turned to Trump, who promised to end conflicts and focus on domestic concerns. In his victory speech, Trump declared, “We will stop the wars.”

Swing states proved pivotal in Trump’s triumph. This time, he won nearly all of them, reversing Biden’s previous success. Notably, Trump garnered support from traditionally Democratic constituencies. For example, a significant portion of the 625,000 Muslim voters in the U.S. backed Trump, as did a sizeable segment of the Hispanic community.

Trump’s unexpected victory has reverberated across the globe. Domestically and internationally, he now faces significant challenges. For Pakistan-U.S. relations, his win may herald a positive shift, as Republican administrations have historically maintained warmer ties with Pakistan.

MANZOOR AHMED,

Sindh.