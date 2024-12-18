Safe havens for TTP in Afghanistan pose growing threat to regional, global security

The presence of safe havens for Khawarij terrorists, particularly in Afghanistan, has emerged as a serious threat to global peace, with recent events highlighting the urgent need for action.

The death of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Rahimullah, alias Shahid Umar, in Kunar province represents a significant victory for Pakistan. Umar was a key figure in escalating cross-border terrorist attacks, and his death underscores the fractures within the TTP.

Reports indicate that Umar's death resulted either from internal conflicts or due to the Rs 10 million bounty on his head. This internal strife within the TTP reflects the group's growing disintegration, as it continues to be plagued by infighting.

Despite claims from the Afghan Taliban denying sanctuary to TTP terrorists, Umar’s presence on Afghan soil exposes their role in harboring and supporting terrorism. By providing refuge to such militants, the Afghan Taliban are contributing to regional instability, jeopardizing Pakistan's security and threatening global peace.

The Taliban's refusal to dismantle safe havens for Khawarij and other terrorist groups reveals their preference for terrorist allies over regional peace. Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to address the TTP threat have been met with consistent resistance, highlighting the Afghan Taliban's lack of commitment to counterterrorism.

If the Afghan Taliban continue to shelter TTP militants, Pakistan may be forced to take decisive actions, including cross-border operations, to protect its sovereignty and security.