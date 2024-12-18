UK court sends father, stepmother to jail in Sara murder case

LONDON - A UK court on Tuesday awarded life sentence to the father and stepmother of a murdered 10-year-old British-Pakistani girl who died after being subjected to a prolonged “campaign of torture” and “despicable abuse”. Urfan Sharif, 43, and Beinash Batool, 30, will serve at least 40 and 33 years respectively for the killing of Sara Sharif, who had suffered years of horrific violence since the age of six.

London’s Old Bailey court heard her body was found covered in bites and bruises with broken bones and burns inflicted by an electric iron and boiling water. Passing sentence, judge John Cavanagh said Sara had been subjected to “acts of extreme cruelty” but that Sharif and Batool had not shown “a shred of remorse”.

They had treated Sara as “worthless” and as “a skivvy”, because she was a girl. And because she was not Batool’s natural child, the stepmother had failed to protect her, he said.

“The stress, pain and trauma that this campaign of violence will have caused to Sara is hard to contemplate,” he told them, his voice shaking at times.

“This poor child was battered with great force again and again.”

Sara had been beaten with a metal pole and cricket bat and “trussed up” with a “grotesque combination of parcel tape, a rope and a plastic bag” over her head.

A hole was cut in the bag so she could breathe and she was left to soil herself in nappies as she was prevented from using the bathroom.

Sara was found dead in her bed in August 2023 at her empty family home. A post-mortem examination revealed she had 71 fresh injuries and at least 25 broken bones.