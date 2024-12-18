Ukrainian Escalation

It seems Ukraine, caught in the throes of an existential struggle and backed by its European and American allies, is determined to inflict as much damage on Russia as possible before an inevitable grinding down leads to peace. However, in pursuing this strategy, Ukraine has taken increasingly escalatory and dangerous steps. From launching ballistic missile strikes on Russian territory to deploying troops and advisors to Syria, and now directly targeting senior Russian military officials, Ukraine risks decisions that may ultimately backfire.

The recent killing of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Russia’s chief of nuclear, biological, and chemical protection troops, marks a significant escalation in the Russo-Ukrainian war. Kirillov was reportedly killed using a bomb hidden in an electric scooter—an attack claimed by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, who hailed it as the liquidation of a figure they accuse of orchestrating chemical attacks in Ukraine. These claims, however, remain unproven. What is clear is that Russia, until now, has largely refrained from targeting Ukraine’s top political and military leadership, limiting its strikes to frontlines, military infrastructure, and logistical networks supporting the war effort.

By crossing this line and opening the door to the assassination of high-ranking military figures, Ukraine may have exposed itself to serious retaliation. Historically, such tactics, often termed “decapitation strikes,” have been used by countries like Israel to eliminate leadership ahead of broader military campaigns. While Russia has, thus far, adhered to a more traditional approach to warfare by avoiding direct attacks on Ukraine’s senior leadership, this restraint may no longer hold. The probability of retaliatory strikes targeting President Zelensky, Ukraine’s top generals, or even its political institutions has now increased substantially. Moreover, this escalation raises the spectre of similar strikes on Russian and allied leaders, including President Putin and Belarusian President Lukashenko.

The question then arises: where does this end? At what point does rationality prevail? With President Biden steering the course of Western support for Ukraine, there seems to be little room for such questions. The longer this conflict spirals into new phases of escalation, the harder it becomes to imagine an off-ramp to peace.