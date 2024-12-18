Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Under training officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Staff Reporter
December 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - Officers under training at the National Institute of Management visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Tuesday. The delegation comprised officers from various sectors and faculty members. On this occasion, Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas gave a detailed briefing to the delegation about the organization’s functioning and future plans. Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroze briefed the delegation about the workings of the Virtual Women Police Station and the Child Safety Center. The delegation was also showed round of various departments of the organization.

The Managing Director of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority shared that Smart Safe Cities projects are being implemented across Punjab, and innovation is being introduced with the help of artificial intelligence technology.

Expressing their views, the delegation members stated that state-of-the-art projects like Safe Cities are indispensable in the rapidly changing world. The Safe City is a successful modern policing model that must be expanded to every corner of Pakistan.

