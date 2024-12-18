Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Youth dies in road accident

NEWS WIRE
December 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -   A teenaged boy was killed while his companion sustained injuries in a road mishap near Qasba Gujrat,here on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122,the accident occurred when the motorcycle slipped due to over-speeding and collided with an oil tanker. As a result,the motorcyclist died on spot,while his companion was injured. The deceased identified as Mudassir (16). The injured was shifted to a hospital for treatment and the deceased was handed over to the family. Further investigation was underway.

