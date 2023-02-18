Share:

LAHORE - The inaugural iTecknologi Karachi Open Games (National) for differently abled persons commenced at Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School and Sachal Rangers Sports Complex North Nazimabad Karachi.

The threeday mega event is being organized by Karachi City Sports Association (KCSA) and being held under the umbrella and guidance of National Paralympics Committee and with the technical support from Sindh Olympic Association.

Prof Dr Farhan Essa was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, whereas Ahmed Ali Rajput, Ms Asma Shah and Dr Sabiha Essa were guests of honor, Dr Nadia Razaq is the event coordinator and Ishrat Zehra is acting as technical director. Total 180 plus differently abled athletes and official including 25 from Hyderabad, 8 from Mirpur Khas, 14 from various cities of Punjab have arrived to take part in national mega event for physically impaired and intellectual development disorder (IDD) disciplines. The open event also attracted vast number of participants from all parts of city of Karachi.