LAHORE - Under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the 6th Commissioner Karachi girls basketball tournament entered the final stage while the boys event entered the semifinal stage at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh. In the first semifinal, Bahria College (A) defeated Bahria Nore-1 by 18-12 points while Dropouts Club defeated Falcon Club by 22-14 in the second semifinal. Ayman Shahid, Hafsa Jameel, Umaima Khan, Ifa Kamran, Zoya Kanwar, Maryam Zahid, Noor Fatima, Rida Noor, Ayesha Zia, Anumta Zulfiqar played well in these matches.

In the last quarterfinal of the boys event, Bahria Club defeated Mumba Squad by 56-42 points. From winning team, Aoun Akram scored 26 points, Zanir Ali 18 and Mohsin Gujjar 12 points. For losing club, Sameer Ahmed scored 16 points, Mustafa Khan 14 and Waris Hussain 11 points.

In the first semifinal, KBBC will face Arambagh, while Bahria Club will take on Usman Club in the second semifinal. Prior to the matches, ADC South District Zainab Jehandad was introduced with the players. On this occasion, Karachi Basketball Association President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and others were also present.