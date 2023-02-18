Share:

LAHORE - The 7th National Women and Men Road Cycling Championship Elite and Junior competitions got underway under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association (KPCA) in collaboration with with Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Northern Bypass on Friday. PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair along with international technical officials Sarmad Khan and Syed Nazakat Ali Shah and KP President Nisar Ahmad were also present.

The event will continue up till February 20. Earlier, Caretaker Minister for Industries Adnan Jalil graced the occasion as chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony wherein Secretary Sports Captain (R) Mushtaq Ahmad and Director General Sports Khalid Khan gave away medals to the individual time trials winners in both women and men categories. There was a loop of 13.5km in the event.

The championship is also very important for the International Road Cycle Race to be held in Thailand in June because out of the race, a team from Pakistan would be shortlisted purely looking after the performance of the cyclists. In women elite - individual time trial, Bikestan’s Rabia Garib (00:42.43.58sec) was first, Wapda’s Rajjia Shabir (00:43.35.74sec) second and Bikestan’s Bisma Ch 00:44.23.10sec finished third.