MARDAN - The All Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA) has rejected the federal government’s mini-budget and announced a protest at the Education Board Mardan on Wednesday against the mini-budget and unabated inflation.

Aurangzeb Kashmiri, the APCA’s central secretary general, expressed these views to journalists. Aurangzeb Kashmiri argued that the ruler should meet the IMF conditions by cutting expenses rather than raising taxes and raising the prices of petroleum products, electricity, and gas, as well as increasing GST from 17 to 18%. He went on to say that the employees could not take any more inflation.

Kashmiri went on to say that salaries should be increased in proportion to inflation because employees cannot afford to eat even two meals a day on this low wage. He went on to say that the government had broken the employees’ backbones by raising the prices of utility bills and petroleum products. He has warned that if the mini-budget decision is not revised, a massive protest will take place in the Mardan Education Board on Wednesday next week.