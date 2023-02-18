Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar said on Saturday court should summon Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz and other federal ministers in contempt of court cases as they were leveling severe allegations against the judiciary.

Talking to the media, he said it seemed the law was not active in the country adding the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) should initiate proceedings against those breaking the law. “The constitution is being derailed without any fear as the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah brought audio tapes himself to the public”, he added. It was their aim to target the institution of the judiciary, he said, and they were pressurizing it.

He said there was no ambiguity in holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days [of the dissolution of assemblies]. “They [the government] deem the action of the judiciary right if it reinstates Ms Nawaz’s passport but a contempt of court case was lodged against me when I voiced my concern against the court over slow action on Arshad Sharif murder case”, he added.