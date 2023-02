Share:

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - Several avalanches in the northeastern Afghan prov­ince of Badakhshan had killed at least 12 people in the last four days, a local official said on Friday. The avalanches oc­curred due to excessive snow­fall in Raghistan and Deraim districts of the mountainous province that borders Tajiki­stan and Pakistan, said Maul­vi Mohammad Akram Akbari, director of Natural Disaster Management. The avalanches also injured 12 people and de­stroyed 50 homes, he added.