ISLAMABAD - Two members of a fam­ily, including a father and his son reportedly lost their lives when an liquefied petroleum gas cylinder exploded in their house situated in Bhakkar on Friday. Ac­cording to Rescue 1122 sources, three critically injured members of the family were rushed to a nearby hospital, pri­vate news channels re­ported. The gas cylinder reportedly caught fire and exploded in a house located in Mohalah Lal Darwaish of Bhakkar district. After the explo­sion, fire also erupted due to gas leakage which was doused by fire ten­ders. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and pulled out the bod­ies from the rubble, and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital.