LAHORE - BN Polo edged out FG Polo by 7-6 in the thrilling encounter of the 3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Al Rehman Developers and Town Planners to qualify for the main final while Master Paints/Newage Cables beat HN Polo to earn a place in the subsidiary final here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday.

The match between BN Polo and FG Polo proved a thrilling encounter. At the end of the first two chukker, FG Polo were leading the BN Polo by 5-2. But in the third and fourth chukkers, BN Polo team turned the tables of the match by staging a strong comeback and won the match by a narrow margin of 7-6 and earned a place in the main final. From BN Polo, Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the day as he was the major contributor in the BN Polo’s tremendous triumph.

He displayed outstanding mallet and pony skills and contributed with five superb goals while Tito Ruiz Guinazu thrashed in two tremendous goals. From FG Polo, Rual Laplacette fired in five fabulous goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted one goal, but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side.

FG Polo started the match in great style by slamming in three back-to-back goals to earn a 3-0 lead. BN Polo then opened their account by converting a 30-yard penalty to reduce the margin to 1-3. Just before the end of the first chukker, FG Polo converted one more that stretched their lead to 4-1. FG Polo added one in their tally in the beginning of the second chukker that enhanced their lead to 5-1, but it was once again reduced to 2-5, when their opponents scored another goal. BN Polo then dominated the entire third chukker by thrashing two back-to-back goals that helped them reduce the margin to 4-5. FG Polo started the fourth and decisive chukker with another impressive goal, having a 6-4 lead, but BN Polo then stole the show as they came from behind and fired in three back-to-back goals to win the one of the most entertaining matches of the day by 7-6.

Manuel Crespo steered Master Paints/Newage Cables to a convincing 10-7 victory over HN Polo in another match of the day. Crespo, who replaced ailing Simon Prada, played extremely well for the winning team and contributed with superb six goals while Juan Cruz Greguol thrashed three goals and Farooq Amin Sufi converted one. From HN Polo, which had a two-goal handicap advantage, Raja Mikayial Sami banged in a brace while Raja Jalal Arsalan, Raja Samiullah and Haider Naseem converted one goal apiece.