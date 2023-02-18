Share:

LAHORE - Yuan Lu from China won the boys singles title in the ITF Pakistan Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championships at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad. In the boys singles final, Yuan Lu played excellent game and exhibited high standard of tennis skills and did not allow his opponent Kamonpanyakom Thadpong from Thailand to settle down throughout the final. Lu won the title clash in straight set 6-2, 6-4. Second seed Cem Atlamis/Mikhail Khodorchenko won the boys doubles title when they defeated Keagan Keith Jonathan/Jihwan KIM in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

The girls doubles title was clinched by second seed Vlada Guryleva/Taira Abildayeva, who outpaced the pair of Anastassiya KIM and Jinshu Xia 7-5, 6-1. H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, was the chief guest during the prize distribution ceremony and Senator Nisar A Memon was the guest of honor.

The ceremony was also attended by Ms Maria Memon, former MNA, Akhtar Nawaz former DG PSB, Azeem Shah Advisor to President PTF, Maj Rashid Khan, Col Gul Rehman PTF Secretary, Syed M Ali Murtaza, Ahsan Raza Zaidi and other family members of the Late Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas.