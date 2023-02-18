Share:

KARACHI-The use of plastic should be discouraged in order to cope effectively with climate change danger, said Federal Minsiter of Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman while addressing the 14th Karachi Literature Festival ceremony held on Friday at Kara-chi. She further said that the Literature had greater influence as compared to other formats of recording the content.

The Federal Minister of Climate Change warning about the challenges of Climate Change said that the resillence needed to be built to fight against Climate change as the climate change was a major threat to environment.

Addressing on the occasion, she said that 33 million people had been affected in re-cent flood in Pakistan that was alarming situation to understand the climate change seriousness.The glaciers had melted more than 300% last year as compared to the previously recorded history; approximately 8 million people lives near water areas, she further added.

Senator Sherry Rehman regretlly apprised that the water resources of Pakistan would be scarce by 2025. Therefore, the water resources needed to be utilised economically. The Federal Minister urged the participants of the Festival to play their part actively against the danger of climate change unitedly as the front-line fighters. She congratu-lated the organisers and moderators of the 14th Karachi Literature Festival.

The renowned philontheropist Dr. Adeeb Rizvi, Organiser and Managing Director Ox-ford University Press Arshad Saeed Hussain, renowned writer, Noor ul Huda Shah and diplomats of US, British High Commission and France also spoke on the occasion. Later on, the Federal Minister Sherry Rehman witnessed Book Launch ceremony of book, A Bank is Born by Nadeem Hussain. The ceremony was also graced by former Governors of State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Syed Salim Raza, Shamshad Akhtar, Nadeem Hussain and S. Akbar Zaidi who also held a panel discussion on the book.