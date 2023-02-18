Share:

QUETTA - Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Imran Gachki on Friday said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was keenly interested in promotion of sports in the province. He said this while chairing a meeting to start the project related to the construction of a football sta-dium on the land of Animal Af­fairs on Brewery Road, Quetta, and for the poultry farm estab­lished on the land of livestock, on special directive of Balo­chistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. It was decided in the meeting to include the alternative land allotment and poultry farm construction proj­ect in the development program of the next financial year. In the meeting, it was decided that Se­nior Member Board of Revenue and Land Elevation Committee will be taken into confidence for the acquisition of alternative land. The meeting was attended by Secretary Livestock Arshad Bugti, DG Sports Dura Baloch, DC Quetta Shahak Baloch and other relevant officials