Share:

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the dep­uty commissioners of four districts to formulate comprehen­sive micro-plans for next polio campaign in the division from March so that 100% success of the drive could be ensured.

Addressing a meeting with deputy commissioners of Fais­alabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot here on Friday, she said that polio of a serious threat due to which the govern­ment was spending huge money to eradicate this menace from the society once for all.

Although the ongoing anti-polio campaign was satisfactory, yet it is dire need to devise a comprehensive micro-plan so that the anti-polio drive could be made total success.

She also stressed the need of comprehensive inquiry on the missing of routine vaccination of the children in certain ar­eas of Faisalabad district and said that the concerned LHVs posted in these areas should be investigated and strict action should be taken against the responsible under relevant law.

The commissioner also took a detailed briefing on 10-point agenda from the deputy commissioners and said that prelim­inary steps should be taken to establish Ramzan bazaars in the four districts and advance planning for Dastar Khawans along with immediate completion of renovation work of the Ramzan bazaars. She said that Ramzan bazaars should be most convenient for the consumers this year as compared to the previous year. She said that fair price shops should also be ensured in addition to necessary arrangements in-time. The commissioner urged to speed up anti-dengue campaign and clarified that there will be no relaxation in checking the hotspots. She directed the deputy commissioners to meet the response committees one day and the assistant commission­ers two days in a week.

She also stressed the need to make anti-encroachment campaign effective and said that details of government land occupied by squatters in all four districts should be provided on urgent basis. She assigned the task to Metropolitan Corpo­ration and the FDA to remove the illegal boards and eliminate the encroachments.