SIALKOT - Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi made a detailed visit to Sialkot on Friday.

He handed over the consignment of relief goods for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria to the Pakistan Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA). He presided over a meeting of the government officials, reviewed the development projects and inspected the ongoing work at the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology Sam­brial. Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan, Additional Deputy Commis­sioners Shahid Abbas, Muhammed Iqbal, Dep­uty Director (DD) Development Raja Yasir, AD Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz were also present.

Commissioner Naveed Haider Shirazi said that more than 300 food hampers, blankets and other items were included in the second batch of goods from Sialkot district to help the earthquake vic­tims of Turkiye and Syria. These donations were being sent with the support of members of Si­alkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Later, the commissioner inspected the work on the development projects at Kashmir Road and other areas under the management of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) and expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of work. He directed the PICIIP of­ficers and contractors of ZKB to to utilise addi­tional resources and machinery for construction of sewerage, water supply, road construction, in­stallation of traffic signals, disposal station and to complete the work of all four lots of water treat­ment plants as per target.