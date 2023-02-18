Share:

The counter-terrorism department (CTD) has arrested eight terrorists in a grand operation across major cities.

As per details, the CTD conducted operations in Lahore, Multan Sargodha, and other areas. 36 suspects were investigated in the grand operation.

The CTD officials said that the arrested terrorist of outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). included Masood, Subhan, Sajid Ali, Aziz Ali, Shahid Ijaz and Sharafat Ali.

During the operation, the CTD also recovered suicide jackets, explosives, arms and ammunition pistols recovered from the possession of terrorists.

During the last week, 127 suspects were arrested in 483 combing operations were conducted.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department Punjab claimed to have repulsed an attack by militants on law enforcers in Kala Bagh Town of Mianwali district, killing a commander of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to a CTD statement, the militants belonging to the TTP attacked law enforcers in Kala Bagh Town of Mianwali district. The militants opened indiscriminate fire on security personnel, prompting law enforcers to retaliate.