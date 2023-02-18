Share:

LAHORE - The Department of Dairy Technology of the Univer­sity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) La­hore arranged the concluding ceremonies of five-day and three-day hands-on training on food safety and halal management systems and intervention in consumer awareness, here at the City Campus on Friday. The event was held in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD), under the project of ‘Capacity building of dairy farmers and industry stakehold­ers on milk value chain’. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding cer­emony and distributed certificates among partici­pants, while Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 31 participants/ professionals from public and private sectors, including dairy farmers, veterinary officers, dieticians and consultants were present. Prof Nasim Ahmad, speaking at the ceremony, urged the participants to learn techniques regard­ing dairy processing, value edition and pasteuriza­tion of milk to boost the dairy sector. Meanwhile, Punjab Livestock Secretary Masood Anwar has said that special fair price shops will be set up by the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) during the holy month of Ramadan. He said this while presiding over a meeting held related to reduction in prices of poultry products on Friday. He lauded the as­surance by the Pakistan Poultry Association for re­ducing prices of poultry products. Masood Anwar said that all possible support would be extended to solve problems of poultry industry.