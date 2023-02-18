Share:

Former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaz Elahi on Saturday announced his support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s “Jail Bharo Movement" which would commence from Lahore on February 22 (Wednesday).

Mr Elahi called on PTI chief Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. During the meeting, both top guns discussed the country’s prevailing political situation while party’s “Jail Bharo” movement took centre stage in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the ex-Punjab executive castigating the PDM-led government over the date of the election said that the incumbent rulers are afraid of Imran Khan’s popularity and not following the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders, adding that they are damaging the sanctity of the constitution.

He went on to say that Imran is the only hope for the masses which are being crushed by soaring inflation, adding that the nation will back Imran’s court arrest drive.