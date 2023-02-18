Share:

Videos of a panicked and frightened leopard running around the streets of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in Islamabad flooded social media, alerting the authorities and jumpstarting rescue efforts as a result. The entire operation lasted for over six hours and injured at least three people.

Previous news reports claimed that the leopard had escaped from a safari park and found itself ‘trapped’ in the residential streets of Islamabad but according to the police, it had an owner against whom a criminal investigation has been launched. Very obviously so, domesticating felines and other wildlife that cannot be kept at home goes against the Wildlife Act and is therefore punishable.

The intent behind such a law is very evident; animals like leopards belong in the wild and robbing them of their natural habitat is not only detrimental to their health but it causes imbalances within the entire ecosystem itself. It further opens society up to danger in case the animal escapes and finds itself distressed, in an unknown environment, and posing a threat to people. In this case, the animal is not responsible for any damages or injuries caused but the individual who decided to keep it in an environment not meant for wildlife.

Even if this leopard had escaped from a safari park, or descended from the wilderness, there is a lesson to be learnt for the state. Over the course of years, cities have expanded so much that they are encroaching upon wild land which a diverse set of animals called a home. While cornering them entirely, we expect these animals to remain within their territorial boundaries while not reflecting on how much we have extended past our own.

On top of all this, the fact that it took over six hours to rescue the animal is evidence of a severe lack of experience in handling such situations on the part of wildlife officials. We need to develop the expertise needed for this so that the entire process is carried out securely. But more than that, we need to discourage the domestication and exoticisation of wildlife; they are not status symbols or luxury pets and they do not belong in residential areas.