ATTOCK - Fateh Jang police arrested three accused who injured the citizens by taking their mobile phones and cash at gunpoint. as per details, Ghulam Murtaza, son of Farman Ali, resident of pindigheb informed police that he had been working with his elder brother, Ghulam Mustafa, and cousin, imran for the last three months.

He further told police that on the night of 18.12.2022, he was sleeping in his room when three unknown armed persons entered his room, shot him injured and took his mobile phone and cash from him and entered another room where his elder brother and cousin were sleeping.