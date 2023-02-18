Share:

Rawalpindi - The Federal investigation agency (FIA) has arrested five men including two afghan nationals for their alleged involvement in hawala and hundi business and other illegal activities in mohan Pura area of Raja bazaar during a raid, informed sources on Friday. Fia also registered case against the accused and began investigation, they said. according to sources, Fia commercial banking circle, following directions of director islamabad Zone, conducted a raid in mohan Pura and held five people.

They further said Rs 20.75 million were recovered from the arrested people, while cases have been registered against them. besides, the raiding team also took into custody the record of hawala/ hundi, laptops, mobile phones, cheque books and deposit slips. a spokesman of Fia also told media that the accused has been running a network internationally.

“The traders of solar plates, hosiery and electronics used to make their payments in China through this gang,” he said adding that the accused also collected money from Rawalpindi, lahore, Fatehpur and sukkur to sent it to China and afghanistan. it was also revealed that the gang had opened a total of 33 bank accounts in the city.

He said that the investigators of Fia have decided to grill all the traders and persons found in record seized by the agency during a raid in mohan Pura. On the other hand, a team of Fia Cyber Crime Circle Rawalpindi, led by additional director Chaudhry abdul Rauf, arrested a person for his alleged involvement in swindling money from a citizen for a visa. The accused has been identified as Arslan Raffique, against whom a case was also registered. sharing further details, Fia spokesman said that the accused had received Rs 300000 from a citizen for providing him a bank statement for a visa. He said the investigators had also seized a mobile phone from possession of accused.