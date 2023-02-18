Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned former minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML) leader Muhammad Ijaz ul Haq in a money laundering case.

Ijaz, who is the son of former president and military ruler General Muhammad Ziaul Haq, has been asked to appear on February 21 (Tuesday) at the investigation agency’s office in Faisalabad.

The former minister of religious affairs and minorities was accused of having more assets than income.

The case of Ijaz ul Haq was handed over to the FIA by NAB. He will be investigated by a joint investigation team (JIT).