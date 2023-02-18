Three terrorists killed in gun battle that lasted for three-and-a-half hours n President, PM condemn attack on police office n Interior minister says ‘too early to determine’ which group is behind the attack.
KARACHI - At least five people including two policemen and one Rangers personnel were martyred and 14 others injured after terrorists stormed the police headquarters located on Shahrah-e-Faisal in the port city late Friday, officials said.
According to rescue workers, five people were martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up on the fourth floor of the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building. Police sources said gunshots and explosion were heard near the KPO as the attackers had entered the building.
Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said three terrorists were killed in the gun battle that lasted for three-and-a-half hours. “I can so far confirm that the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building has been cleared. Three terrorists have been neutralised,” Wahab wrote on Twitter late Friday night.
“The latest information is that 4 people were martyred (2 policemen, 1 rangers & 1 civilian) while 14 people are injured, who are being treated. Out of the injured 1 person is critical while the condition of 13 injured persons is stable,” tweets Wahab.
A police officer and a janitor died in the attack while four police and Rangers personnel were also injured in the terrorist attack, Edhi Ambulance Service said. Up to 10 militants attacked the police station with hand grenades and shots were fired, an eyewitness told reporters shortly after the attack.
Authorities were yet to confirm any group’s involvement. However, the terrorist group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, according to spokesman Mohammad Khorasani.
Rescue teams reached the site of the attack, according to video released by Chhipa Ambulance Service, in which gunfire could be heard.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told a private TV channel that the attack took place around 7:10pm. He said that the city police chief was not currently in Karachi.
Earlier, the Sindh government spokesperson said according to the latest information available, four people had been killed. He added that 14 people had been injured and were being given medical treatment. “Out of the injured, one person is critical while the condition of 13 injured persons is stable,” Wahab said.
Police surgeon, Dr Summaiya Syed said that the bodies of a police constable and a civilian were brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Dr Syed added that 12 wounded people, including five police and six Rangers personnel were also brought in with gunshot injuries. One of the wounded is an Edhi worker. The wounded also include police and Rangers personnel.
Taking strict notice of the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif sought report of the incident from the Chief Minister of Sindh. The prime minister also appreciated the police and security forces for their strong action against the terrorists.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to provide full support from the federal government in the operation clean-up against terrorists.
The prime minister said to eradicate the menace of terrorism, the entire state power and cooperation must be used. He said the resolve and determination of the police and law enforcement agencies cannot be broken by such cowardly acts.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also strongly condemned the terrorist attack and directed the security agencies for integrated operation against terrorists. The minister also directed to provide full cooperation to Sindh government in the action against terrorists. He said police and other security agencies are playing a courageous role in the war against terrorism and the entire nation stands with the security agencies in the war against terrorism.
A clearance operation against terrorists at the 4th floor of Karachi Police Office by an Anti-Terrorist Wing of Pakistan Rangers Sindh is underway, officials said shortly before Friday midnight. According to spokesman for Rangers on Friday, three floors were cleared by the Rangers. “A Brigadier and Wing Commanders of Qalandar Force of Rangers Counter-Terrorism Division are leading the operation,” the spokesman informed. He said three Rangers personnel were injured in the operation. The injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.
Police officials said a heavy contingent of Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies had been called as the police force had cordoned off the entire area. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon talking to media informed that two of the attackers had been killed. Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, while talking to media outlets, also confirmed the terrorist attack and informed that the exchange of firing with terrorists was still underway. The Rangers spokesman informed that about 8 to 10 terrorists had attacked the building.
Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday strongly condemned the terror attack on police office in Karachi.
In a statement, he prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the fight against terrorism. “Efforts would continue till complete elimination of the menace of terrorism,” he added.
Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said that it was too early to determine which terror outfit could be behind the attack on the Karachi Police Office.
Talking to a private news channel, the interior minister did not rule out the foreign involvement, saying it’s premature at this stage to say this with conformity, but it was apparent that police personnel were the target of the attack like Peshawar incident.
Rana Sana Ullah said that he had received a briefing on the attack from the Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and the Sindh chief secretary.
The minister added that as per what he had been told, there were six to seven terrorists who had stormed the KPO through its front door. The interior minister said the terrorists lobbed grenades to gain access to the police office.
He said as per the Karachi AIG Javeed Akhter Odho, the terrorist had reached the third floor (the top floor of the building) where armed guards and other police officers had engaged the attackers. “But the situation is not clear yet,” he added.
Asked whether he had any prior knowledge about a threat to the attack, Sanaullah denied any such threat alert. “There was a general threat of terrorism across the country but there was no specific threat for this office,” he added.
“Once police and Rangers enter the building, they will be able to neutralize the terrorists,” the interior minister said quoting Karachi’s top cop.
He further said that it was possible that some of the attackers could be wearing ‘explosives-laden suicide vests’.
The minister said that he would be able to share more information once the operation is completed.