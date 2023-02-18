Share:

Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the attack that took place on the Karachi police head office.

DIG Zulfiqar Larik will head the body. DIG South Irfan Baloch, CIA DIG Kareem Khan, PCTD SSP Tariq Nawaz and Counter Terrorism Department Incharge Raja Umer Khatab are part of the committee.

Three terrorists attacked the Karachi police office on Friday evening. In the exchange of fire, three terrorists lost their lives while four people including Rangers sub-inspector Taimoor and police official Ghulam Abbas lost their lives. Nineteen people suffered injuries and they included Lt Col Jawad of Rangers and DSP of Special Service Unit Haji Abdul Razzaq. The injured are being treated at the hospital.