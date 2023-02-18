Share:

Through the column of your newspaper, I want to congratulate, our Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif along with his members of the cabinet for their constant efforts to convince the international world to support flood-hit Pakistan. Besides, The “Geneva conference” was accomplished with the help of UN Secretary-General “Antonio Guterres” who supported Pakistan (us) in this critical time. No doubt, through his constant efforts the international community pledged to the recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction needs of Pakistan.

As a result of this, the International community of 40 countries committed a huge sum exceeding $10 billion for last year’s devastating floods where around $30 billion in infrastructural and economic damages occurred, with numerous other casualties.

The nation appreciates the efforts of the UN Secretary-General as well as the international community for their kind gesture and support in a hard time. And hope that the government will adequately utilize their contributions transparently and productively.

NOREEN ANWAR,

Turbat.