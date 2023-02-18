Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is considering various proposals for civil service reforms including to provide an option of taking CSS exam in Urdu, set 16 years of education as the minimum criteria for appearing in CSS exam and increasing the number of Federal Public Service Commission members.

The proposals were placed in a high level meeting on civil service reforms held here to discuss necessary improvements in civil service recruitment, training and modes of operation to enhance public service delivery.

The meeting which was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was attended by federal secretaries for Establishment, Health and Education; Cabinet Division special secretary; additional secretaries for Finance and Planning; Federal Public Service Commission secretary, National School of Public Policy rector, member Governance and Chief Governance and others.

A number of recommendations for public sector improvement prepared by the Ministry of Planning & Development after extensive consultations were presented at the meeting. Some of these recommendations include: To provide an option of taking CSS exam in Urdu, making it bi-lingual, to set 16 years of education as the minimum criteria for appearing in CSS exam, to introduce three professional clusters (general, finance & economics and information) for CSS exam at the entry level on the basis of relevant professional qualifications, improving the existing training structure by introducing senior leadership course, to recruit faculty members at NSPP and other professional training institutions through competitive process and improve their remuneration structure, to establishment the National University of Public Policy & Administration (NUPPA) on the model of National Defence University.

Similarly, it has been recommended to inculcate data sciences and greater utilisation of information and communication technologies for decision making and citizen engagement, to introduce training program for staff in grades 1-16, to enhance the role of establishment division as specialized HR management, to appoint professional HR managers at key ministries , to introduce Citizen’s Charter as a mechanism for time bound public service delivery to the citizen in Islamabad Capital Territory, to introduce Capital Health Authority and Capital Education Authority at Islamabad Capital Territory . A committee has been constituted under the chairpersonship of secretary establishment division to prepare a report in this regard within 7 days.

During the meeting Ahsan Iqbal remarked: “In view of emerging digital revolution and resultant empowerment of the citizens, public sector needs to reinvent itself, in order to ensure quality service delivery. There is widening trust deficit between the state and the citizens due to deteriorating standards of service delivery. Public sector needs to be agile and innovative to meet the new challenges. There is dire need to improve professional capacity in public sector and align recruitment & training systems with the new dynamics”.