Share:

KARACHI-Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Minster Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Friday informed the Sindh Assembly that all stakeholders were formulating action plan against drug mafia and a ‘grand operation’ will be launched against them soon.

Furnishing reply to a call attention notice moved by Syed Abdul Rasheed of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Chawla termed the drugs as menace and called for joint efforts to curb the same. He said that the department was taking all-out measures including checking at borders to stop drug smuggling. He said that that a high level meeting was also held that was attended by police, Rangers and representatives of education and excise department.

The minister said that the drugs were also being used by students of educational institutes, adding that it was their top priority to stop drug menace at educational institutes.

“A large-scale action will be taken in few days,” Chawla assured the house.

The MMA lawmaker in his call attention notice maintained that drugs were being sold openly in different areas of Karachi, especially Lyari and Keamari. He said that due to use of drugs law and order had been endangered and crimes were increased. He said that 42 tons of drugs were consumed in Karachi every year, asking as to what steps were taken by the provincial government to eradicate the menace.

“Drug dens were root cause for gang war in Lyari and the same is being sold openly in the locality once again. The law enforcement agencies are also fully aware of this heinous act,” he added.

To another call attention notice raised by Nand Kumar of Grand Democratic Alliance, Mukesh Kumar Chawla who also held parliamentary affairs portfolio said that the provincial government would assure that no injustice with Sindh was done in the forthcoming digital census.

Legislation

Separately, the Assembly unanimously passed The Sukkur IBA University (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Meanwhile, The Sindh Shaheed Recognition and Compensation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced and sent to concerned standing committee. Later, the house was adjourned to Monday.