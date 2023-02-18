Share:

HYDERABAD - The Anti Encroachment Cell (AEC) of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) removed encroachments from the roads and footpaths in Latifa-bad unit number 5, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12. The HMC’s spokesman on Friday said that the AEC also confiscated some cabins, carts and other materials which were placed on the roads. He said that the team led by Assistant Director Nasir Lodhi was also car-rying out an anti encroachment drive in parts of city taluka of Hyderabad. Those found occupying the roads for their businesses were being penal-ized with fines.