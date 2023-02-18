Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s chief Imran Khan on Friday filed a request to the prosecutor of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) seeking to exclude the ter­rorism section from FIR against him with regard to protest outside the build­ing of Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP).

Imran Khan filed the ap­plication through his team of lawyers including Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari, Qamar Anayat Raja and Tanveer Hussain.

The application states that keeping in view the contents of the FIR the addition of terrorism clauses was a strange act. This was law being used for political victim­ization, it claimed.

It prayed to remove the ATA sections from the FIR as it didn’t meet the mer­its. It may be mentioned here that the capital’s po­lice had registered an FIR against Imran Khan and others under Anti Terror­ism Act sections on pro­test outside the building of ECP after the decision in toshakhana case.