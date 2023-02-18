LAHORE - Taking another bold decision after the dissolution of two provincial assemblies last month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Friday announced to start Jail Bharo Tehreek [court-arrest movement] from February 22 (Wednesday) to force the government to announce a date for general elections.
“They are scaring us from jails. We are going to fulfil their desire [to make arrests]. We will fill the jails and they [the incumbent government] will be left with no space in jails [to keep the party workers]”, he said in a televised address to the PTI workers and supporters from his Zaman Park residence here. The PTI chairman said that the movement will start from Lahore from coming Wednesday and will spread to other big cities and the rest of the country afterwards. “I am announcing, God willing, my ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from Wednesday. I am telling my entire party today to prepare for the movement,” he added. Imran Khan believed that Jail Bharo Tehreek would prove the last nail in the coffin of what he called the imported government imposed on the nation through ‘auction’ and not ‘election’.
He said that the party leaders and activists would present themselves voluntarily for court arrest as part of protests against the ongoing state oppression and rising violation of rule of law.” he said.
He also asked his supporters to break the idol of fear and volunteer themselves to offer arrests. He also thanked those party activists guarding his residence outside Zaman Park to save him from the anticipated arrest by the police.
The PTI chief, however, left many questions about the ‘court- arrest’ movement unanswered. He did not say a word about which party leaders would surrender themselves before the police to begin with. Whether Khan himself would lead from the front to court arrest? Would it be the second line party leadership to present themselves before the police or the party workers, or both. There was no clarity about these questions in his speech.
While asking his supporters to get over their fear of jails, the PTI chief drew parallels between the existing political situation and the one at the time of Karbala incident. Khan told them that the people of Koufa did not support Hazrat Imam Hussain for the fear of Yazid. “But now, generation after generation of the Koufi people repent their elders’ cowardly act of not standing with Hazrat Imam Hussain at that time”. Imran Khan also mentioned the ruler of ancient Egypt, Pharaoh, who kept his people in a constant state of slavery by creating fear of his power in their minds. “Then came Hazrat Mousa (AS) who liberated them from the yokes of slavery”, he said.
Imran Khan stated that general elections were the only answer to issues currently facing the country; however, he added that the government of thieves was committing constitutional violation by not announcing the election date despite the court orders. He said that the government used brutal force in an attempt to deter them from protesting for their rights.
The PTI chairman said that they dissolved the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that elections could be held within 90 days. “On the 91st day, the caretaker government will be illegal but hitherto neither the governors of both provinces nor the election commission have made any progress in conducting polls,” Khan maintained. He said that the ECP had shown its helplessness in conducting elections, citing the lack of funds and security issues. He said the judiciary should implement the Constitution on conducting elections as all institutions were bound to cooperate and uphold the rule of law.
The PTI chairman went on to say that the imported government imposed on the nation through auction was unable to govern and made ‘tough’ conditions, because this imported government did not have the mandate or ability to bring reforms or implement any economic policy as it required ensuring rule of law. Imran Khan stated that only a government with public mandate could take tough decisions and could get the country out of the prevailing quagmire.
He said that the government was resorting to all delaying tactics to defer the elections and preventing other institutions from playing their role. He said that the PDM was running away from elections as it feared a humiliating defeat and would rather take unconstitutional steps instead of conducting polls.
“No disaster could be bigger than that when the judiciary failed to ensure the implementation of the Constitution. There is no justice where the rule of law collapses,” he maintained.
Imran Khan said that the government was either attempting to give a short time for campaigning so they can snatch the polls. He said this was evident in the LG elections in Karachi when the PPP won the polls without having a vote bank.
The PTI chairman said that he was launching a campaign after the worst form of state oppression against political leaders and journalists not even seen in dictatorial times. He said the trend started with Shahbaz Gill, Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rashid. “Never in history have such acts been committed against political opponents,” Khan lamented.