KARACHI-Indus Hospital and Karachi Relief Trust (KRT) continued their joint relief efforts for flood-affected areas by collecting a significant amount of Rs4 million.

The event attracted a massive strength of over 5000 people and aimed at spread-ing joy and happiness with over 50 different stalls displaying a wide range of su-perb offerings throughout the day. It featured a food street, a pop up Bazaar with a range of products ranging from jewelry, art and stationary, make up and organ-ic food, candles and clothing and so much more!

Some of the main highlights of the event which were the main crowd pullers were the drum circle conducted by Mohsin Kazi, The Arts & Crafts Corner by Sarwat Gi-lani, the interactive story telling session by Aunty Tashee, a Live DJ performance by Shakir Abedeen and the concert by Alicia Diaz and her band.

The raffle draw was the most popular activity throughout the day with a number of mega bumper prizes ranging from return Dubai Tickets and Jewelry to Smartphones and cash prizes. Students stage performances also brought smiles and joy to the audience.

The entire day was buzzing with energy brought in from people across all age groups. It was heartwarming to see grandparents enjoying a day in the sun with their grandchildren and parents with their children and friends. There was some-thing for everyone and so much to take away from the day whilst instilling the importance of compassion and community service in the younger generation.

Karachi needs more of these events to bring the community together and to work in solidarity for valuable causes that help those in desperate need.