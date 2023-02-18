Share:

ANKARA - Japan’s flagship H3 rocket failed to lift off from a space center on the southeast coast of Tanegashima on Friday despite having its main engine ignited, the country’s space agency said. “regarding today’s scheduled launch of h3 Launch Vehicle, we have a report that the main engine was ignited but that the SrB-3s were not,” said Japan aerospace exploration agency (JaXa) in a brief statement.

“We are confirming the situation. Further information will be updated,” it added. according to local media, the longawaited launch attempt from the Tanegashima Space Center had been plagued by delays, and the failure on Friday is a setback for Japan’s space strategy