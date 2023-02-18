Share:

LAHORE - Jus­tice retired Malik Muhammad Qayyum passed away in Lahore on Friday. He was 79. The fu­neral prayers for Malik Qayyum were offered at Jamia Ashrafia. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of Justice (Retd.) Ma­lik Muhammad Qayyum. The prime minister extended con­dolences to the family of Jus­tice (retd) Qayyum and said the deceased had a distinguished position in the field of law. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.