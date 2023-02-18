Share:

Islamabad - The officials of Koral police station have arrested an active member of inter-provincial bike-lifter gang and recovered 8 stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed a police spokesman on Friday. a case has been also registered against the accused who was held by police under command of sHO Ps Koral si shafqat Faiz, he said. He said that, following the special directions of inspector General of Police (iGP) islamabad dr akbar Nasir Khan, the islamabad capital police (PS Koral officials) had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in car and bike-lifting incidents in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directives, a Koral police team used the technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of an inter-provincial bike-lifter gang who was involved in numerous bike lifting incidents. Police team also recovered eight stolen bikes from his possession. The accused was identified as Mehmood Ul Hassan. Cases are already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. during the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in many lifting incidents.

CPO Operations islamabad syed shehzad Nadeem bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained. He further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.