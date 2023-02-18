Share:

SWAT - KP Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah chaired the meeting at the Commissioner’s Office, Saidu Sharif, to review the progress on development projects on Friday.

C&W Secretary to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the review meeting. The meeting was attended by Imtiaz Hussain Shah, MD Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) Engineer Ahmad Nabi Sultan, Chief Engineer North Engineer Muhammad Tariq, Chief Engineer Mega Projects Engineer Shahab Khan, and other officers from the C&W Department and PKHA.

The meeting was briefed on the status and issues with ongoing projects. The meeting was given a scheme-by-scheme update on the status of ongoing and new projects.

Keeping the province’s financial difficulties in mind, Caretaker Minister Muhammad Ali Shah directed officials to prepare a list and give priority to ongoing projects, particularly those nearing completion. He stated that projects nearing completion should be completed as soon as possible and that financial resources should be allocated in this regard. “Progress in health projects, particularly hospital construction, should be accelerated,” he said.

During the review, he emphasised the importance of taking all steps while keeping the merit and transparency of the work in mind, without any pressure.