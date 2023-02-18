Share:

Major lapses were identified in the security arrangements at the KPO ­– the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi – which came under attack on Friday evening.

Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector embraced martyrdom in the joint operation of Sindh police and Rangers at KPO – the heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated in the heart of the provincial metropolis.

According to sources, terrorists entered the compound through Police Lines and the three security checkposts at the city police chief’s office were not manned at the time of attack.

The terrorists broke into the KPO by climbing the rear wall while no CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the building from the Shahrae Faisal side.

The police check posts across the KPO building remained unmanned even after the attack, it emerged.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies identified three terrorists involved in the KPO attack. Two of the terrorists belonged to North Waziristan while one of them belonged to Lakki Marwat.