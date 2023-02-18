Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Law Department (BLD) has compiled all the laws covering the past 209 years from 1812 to 2021, all the compiled volumes were uploaded on the website of the Law Department for convenience of lawyers, public and departments. This was disclosed by Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamen­tary Affairs ,Science and Infor­mation Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi when Director Codification section of Law De­partment Mr Muzmal Hussain, Deputy Director Mr Hafeezul­lah, and former Director Parlia­mentary Affairs Mr Saeedullah met here and presented the last certified updated complete and final published volumes to her during the meeting.

Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi paid great tribute to the entire team including the director and deputy director of codification section for completing the task within a short period of time. She praised the high quali-ty of work in printing and pub­lishing and said that comple­tion of the last volumes was pending for the last 29 years, which have been updated and compiled. The first certified volume of the Balochistan Law Department was published in 1988, which included laws, orders, and ordinances from 1812 to 1962.

A second volume was pub­lished in 1992 containing up­dates from 1963 to 1969, a third volume was pub-licized in 1994 which compiled all information from the 1970 to the 1980 saying these three volumes were completed and published in six years, since then, work in this regard was suspended . We had decided to end this 29-year backlog and restart the task. Dr Rubaba said that the Law Codification Sec-tion of the Department started drafting and printing by con­solidating all laws, orders and references and in the same year between 2021 and 2022, com­pleted the most difficult task of compiling, verifying and print­ing three volumes four, five and six by concerned department.

Volume 4 includes updates from 1981 to 2009, Volume 5 from 2009 to 2014, and Volume 6 from 2015 to 2021, she said. Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that all these important legal docu­ments have been up-loaded on balochistancode.gob.pk website of Balochistan Law Department for the convenience of govern­ment departments, lawyers and public which could be easily uti­lized and as in the past, no de-partment or individual would need to search the files buried in any department for legal support and reference. On this occasion, Director Codification Muzmal Hussain and Deputy Director Hafeezullah presented a set of printed volumes to Par­liamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rub-aba Khan Buledi.