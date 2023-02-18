Share:

PESHAWAR - The locals of Tirah valley in the Khyber district killed two cubs of the common leopards in mountains the other day.

Wildlife officials on Friday said that locals spotted the leopard cubs in the mountains and killed both of them. At least six leopards have been killed in Tirah valley, so far this year, the official said.

He said the leopards living in the remote mountains of Tirah valley sometimes descend to residential areas in search of food.

The official said that lack of awareness regarding wildlife importance and protection, precious animals were being killed time and again, whenever they came in contact with the human population.