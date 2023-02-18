Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cold and partly cloudy in upper parts during the next twelve hours.

Light rain and light snow is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad ten, degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi fifteen, Peshawar thirteen, Quetta eight, Gilgit seven, Murree two and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade. According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramula, Leh and Shopian while dry in Jammu. Temperatures recorded this morning: Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian four degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus three, Pulwama and Baramula three degree centigrade.