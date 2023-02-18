Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAM­EA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI), in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Stif­tung (FES), hosted a one-day international conference on “Pakistan’s Strategic Frontiers: Adapting to Evolving Global Trends,” here on Friday.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khan, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Dr Asad Majeed Khan, Director General ISSI, Ambassador So­hail Mahmood, Director CAM­EA Amina Khan and Dr Niels Hegewisch, Country Director FES spoke in the inaugural ses­sion, said a press release.

The conference was divided into three working sessions: Evolving Dynamics in Afghan­istan; Evolving Situation in the Middle East; and Emerg­ing Non-Traditional Security Threats in Afghanistan, Cen­tral Asia & the Middle East.

Hina Rabbani Khar, in her keynote video address, stated that Pakistan, owing to its geo­graphical location, is placed at the center of evolving global power dynamics and increas­ingly complex interplay be­tween traditional and nontra­ditional foreign policy actors.

She went on to say that glo­balization, interdependencies of economies and challenges of climate change and public health, water, energy and food security are compelling fac­tors for win-win approaches. However, she regretted that Geopolitics continues to influ­ence interstate relations.

She added that manipula­tion of interdependencies for geopolitics runs against the spirit of win-win cooperation that has been the hallmark of globalization for the last many decades and it is against the backdrop of these parallel global trends that Pakistan to­day has to define its interest.

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan said the global transformations necessitate newer approaches for Paki­stan. In the contemporary international politics, eco­nomic interdependencies, investment, trade, energy, connectivity are shapers and drivers of interstate relations.

He went on to say that, in parallel, we are witness­ing new geopolitical con­testations, competition for influence, resources and dominance in the domain of technology. Pakistan has to navigate similar competing trends and Pakistan’s loca­tion also keeps it at the flash­point of conflict.