LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS), taking a historic initia­tive, has revised the more than a decade-old MBBS curriculum. In the new curriculum, clinical training will be given to the stu­dents from their first day in the medical college. The new mod­ular and integrated curriculum will come into effect in medical colleges across Punjab from March 1. The new modular cur­riculum was approved on Friday in a joint meeting of the UHS Academic Council and the Board of Studies Medicine that was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore. Heads and senior faculty of affiliated medical colleges participated in the meeting. Besides, UHS Registrar Professor Nadia Naseem and Controller of Examinations Professor Saqib Mehmood were also present on the occasion. The new curricu­lum consists of 44 modules. Medical students will be taught 5500 hours during the five years programme. Additionally, 500 hours are reserved for self-directed study. In assessments, 80 pc weightage will be given to the university professional exams and 20 pc to the internal evaluation of performance by the re­spective colleges. Professionalism, ethics, research, leadership, and information technology are prominent features of the new curriculum. The disciplines of Family Medicine, Public Health, and Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) set by the Punjab Healthcare Commission have been incorporated in the new syllabus. UHS Director Medical Education Dr. Khalid Rahim gave a briefing to the members on the preparation of the new curriculum. Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that the faculty of the colleges would be trained to teach the new syl­labus and for this purpose, workshops would be organized for the faculty at 12 centers from Feb­ruary 27. He added that the main objective of the new curriculum is to produce world-class “Seven Star Doctors”.