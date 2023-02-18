Share:

QUETTA - On the instructions of Health Minis­ter Syed Ehsan Shah and Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Nasir, a meeting was held by the Direc­tor General Health Services Balo­chistan Dr Noor Muhammad Qazi regarding the ambulance services of Merck 1122 in respective hospi­tals of Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by the Project Director Covid-19 Dr. Naq­ibullah Niazi, Additional Director Logistics Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Focal Person DG Health Emergency Dr. Hafeez Panizi, Director Tech-nical 1122 Dr Amir Bakhsh Baloch, Direc­tor Operation 1122 Riaz Raisani and other assistant staffs.

Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr Noor Muhammad Qazi said that the Merck 1122 am-bulance services have been started in all major hospitals of Balochistan, the services would include emer­gency care services. He also handed over the monitoring of 21 life sup­port ambulances of Balo-chistan Covid-19 Project to other adminis­trative matters to Merck 1122 along with Project Director Covid-19 Dr. Naqibullah Niazi.

Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi was informed about the im-plementation and performance of the decisions of the previous meeting. He said that the Merck 1122 would ap­point a focal person in all districts, all MS Merck 1122 centers could ap­point medical technicians, dispens­ers and drivers in order to provide 24-hour services, saying that all am­bulances in the province would be in touch with Merck 1122 control room. Merck control room will monitor the services of ambulances. The Director said all ambulances were equipped with a tracker system, fuel charges have been fixed at Rs 50 per km as per the decision of the apex committee. He said that all MSs Executive Direc­tors would present the performance of Merck 1122 ambulances on daily basis. The Merck 1122 Control Room is contact Number & Mobile Number 081920 4771, 03331032988 and 03167861122, he said.