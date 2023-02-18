Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Adnan Jalil awarded medals to three female cyclists Rajya Shabbir, Rabia Gharib, and Bisma Choudhry who won the preliminary round of the 7th four-day National Road Cycling Championship on Friday during a ceremony at the Northern Bypass Peshawar.

He also formally launched this national championship. Aside from a large number of players and fans, Secretary Sports Capt (R) Mushtaq Ahmed, Director General Sports Khalid Khan, President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed, and other championship organisers were also present. This 13.5 Km cycling race takes place in stages from February 17 to 20, with separate categories for men, women, children, and students. The championship features ten teams from across the country and a total of 113 players.

The caretaker minister praised Secretary Sports and others for their efforts in organising this one-of-a-kind cycling championship and assured them that the provincial government will continue to promote sports and other healthy activities at all levels. He stated that, in addition to traditional education, comprehensive plans are being developed to provide modern technical education and skills to the province’s youth and to foster their creative abilities. The organisers also presented Adnan Jalil with a shield on this occasion for his outstanding services in a variety of fields, including sports promotion and boosting trade and industry in the province.