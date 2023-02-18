Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy on Friday promoted two Commodores to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect. Rear Admiral Khyber Zaman is a graduate of Britan­nia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, UK and was com­missioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1994, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

He is a graduate of PAF Air War College, National Defence University, Islamabad and International College of Defence Studies China. The Flag Officer is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Rear Admiral Shafquat Hussain Akhtar was com­missioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1994. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Naval War College, Turkiye, Na­tional Defence University, Islamabad and Interna­tional College of Defence Studies China. The Admi­ral is a recipient of Sitara-i-lmtiaz (Military).