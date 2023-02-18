Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A bike rider was killed and four others were injured seriously when two bikes collided near Moor hotel in the limit of Phuladyyoon police station on Friday early morning. Report said that two speedy bikes collided as result a bike rider Khu-da Bux Halepota, resident of Ghu-lam Nabi Shah village killed on the spot while four others including Haresh Kolhi, Dano Kolhi, Ashraf and Shahid Dino Halepota sus-tained serious wounds rushed to nearby hospital where they were provided first aid. The body of the deceased was brought in Phula-dyyoon hospital for legal formality.