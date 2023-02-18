Share:

ISLAMABAD - A contingent of Paki­stan Air Force (PAF) participated in Exercise Spears of Victory, 2023 which has concluded at Air War Centre Dhah­ran (King Abdulaziz Air Base), Kingdom of Sau­di Arabia. The PAF con­tingent consisted of pride of Pakistan, JF-17 Thunder, and F-16 air­craft which roared in the aerial boundaries of our Muslim brethren country while partici­pating in the exercise, a PAF news release said.

The exercise also wit­nessed the participa­tion of modern fight­er jets and support elements from PAF and friendly countries.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Air Defence) Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan witnessed the closing ceremony of the exercise and appre­ciated the efforts of PAF contingent for making the exercise a great suc­cess. While interacting with the air and ground crew he said, “The exist­ing global security sce­nario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare calls for an enhanced partnership between Pakistan and friendly countries. In­ternational and region­al strategic situation is undergoing profound changes with growing complexity in the secu­rity environment and such exercises provide an opportunity to en­hance interoperabili­ty in the face of shared challenges”. The third version of the exercise started in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia during the first week of February.

Besides, the host country, Saudi Arabia, Air Forces from Bah­rain, Greece, Jordan, Pa­kistan, Qatar, UK, and USA took part in the event. The exercise aimed at providing an opportunity to enhance interoperability with participating countries.

In addition to foster­ing military relations, the exercise also pro­vided a platform to practice integrated em­ployment of combat & combat support assets along with formulation and validation of tac­tics against contempo­rary threats.